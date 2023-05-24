The Boston Celtics haven’t been at their best lately. They were supposed to be the leading candidate to come out of the east to the NBA Finals, but they haven’t been able to match the Miami Heat’s intensity.

There’s still a slim chance that they can come back from this after securing a win in Game 4. However, no team in NBA playoff history has ever come back from a 0-3 series deficit.

So, considering that this could be the final week of the season for Joe Mazzulla’s team, we’ll address the rumors of Jaylen Brown looking to leave, and the three likeliest destinations for him.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Landing Spots For Jaylen Brown

3. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets just hired Ime Udoka, and he was quite close to Brown. They already have a plethora of backcourt players with bright future but none of them is ready to contribute at the same level as Brown.

They’re also reportedly looking to reunite with James Harden, so they might be looking to compete now. The Celtics could recoup some valuable assets with the Rockets’ set of draft picks and youngins.

2. Atlanta Hawks

Jaylen Brown is a Georgia native and he’s reportedly very invested in the community. He could look to go back home, and the Atlanta Hawks might be interested in a high-character guy like him.

There have been rumors about them looking to move on from Trae Young. And while he may not be what the Celtics need, he’d be a more than suitable replacement for their young star.

1. Boston Celtics

Brown made it to one of the All-NBA teams, so he became eligible to sign a supermax contract extension, and not many people would leave $50 million on the table.

He still has one year left in his contract, and he’s reportedly not happy with the Boston Celtics. But that team gives him the best chance to compete for a ring, not to mention the biggest payday.