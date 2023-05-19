The Boston Celtics are built around Jayson Tatum, who’s often been deemed their best player. However, Jaylen Brown has been a perfect 1B to Tatum’s 1A, even outplaying him sometimes.

The team needs their duo to be at their best to have a chance in the postseason. However, it seems like Brown hasn’t been at full strength when he’s been on the court lately.

That’s because the guard is playing with a black mask on his face. Ironically, he’s been the Batman for this Celtics team looking to win its league-leading 18th NBA championship. But why?

Why Does Jaylen Brown Wear A Mask?

For those who don’t know, Brown suffered a facial injury during his team’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers back on February 8. He endured that injury after crashing with Jayson Tatum while pursuing a missed three-pointer, falling to the ground and holding his face.

Obviously, the Celtics ruled him out for the remainder of the contest with a facial contusion, later reporting that he would miss some of the subsequent games with a facial fracture.

Brown wound up missing just four games with the injury, returning to action on February 23 and sporting the mask to protect his face. He’s taken it off a couple of times ever since, but he continues to wear it most of the time.

“It’s pretty thick,” Brown said. “Sometimes it gets a little hot on your face. I felt protected. I didn’t shy away from contact. I didn’t feel like I had to alter my game a little or anything like that.“

“It’s a little uncomfortable at times and then sometimes you have to get your head around to make sure you see everything, somebody coming from behind or somebody’s in your side view. But just be able to make those adjustments, got to keep your head up and see the floor,” he added.

At the end of the day, health is the No. 1 priority, so if wearing the mask keeps him on the court, so be it.