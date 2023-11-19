The Chicago Bullshave struggled to start the season, and that’s not much of a surprise to some. They’re far from a contender to make it to the NBA Finals, but they still have an interesting set of talent on their roster.

Over the past couple of years, analysts and fans have wondered whether they’d be willing to trade DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, Coby White, and even Patrick Williams.

Even so, Zach LaVine has been tied to the most trade rumors on the team for quite a while now. And judging by his latest statements and attitude, it seems like he wouldn’t mind a change of scenery and play for a team that gives him a better shot at a championship.

With that in mind, and with the Bulls continuing to slide in the Eastern Conference standings and potentially considering a roster overhaul, we’ll take a look at three teams that could look to trade for LaVine.

3 Potential Landing Spots For Zach LaVine

3. Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers should always be included on any list when it comes to All-Stars or borderline All-Stars available for trade, especially if LeBron James is also in town. In LaVine’s case, the ties are obvious, as he went to college at UCLA and is also represented by Klutch Sports.

The Lakers could benefit a lot from LaVine’s shooting and floor-spacing, not to mention he could be another playmaker every now and then. However, they might not have enough assets to convince the Bulls to take whatever they have to offer for him.

2. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are a seamless fit. He fits their timeline and would obviously be a major offensive upgrade over Tobias Harris, even if he gives up some size. The defense could be an issue, but that Big 3 with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid would be unstoppable.

Daryl Morey and the Sixers have more than enough assets to put together an offer the Bulls cannot turn down. On the downside, they might want to wait and spend those chips whenever — if — a bigger-profile player becomes available at some point.

1. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have failed to land Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Kyrie Irving, and Russell Westbrook. Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley have reportedly low-balled other teams, and they’ve ended up empty-handed. That simply cannot happen anymore.

The Heat have knocked on the door of an NBA championship twice in the past four years, and LaVine’s shooting could be a perfect complement next to Jimmy Butler. The Heat could also hide him on defense, assuming they’re willing to give up what it takes to get a player of his caliber.

At the end of the day, the Bulls need to look at how to maximize LaVine’s value, and that might mean trading him soon before his discontent becomes all the more evident. If other teams know for a fact he wants to go, they have no incentive to make a big offer for his services.