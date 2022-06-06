With the 2022-23 NBA season on the horizon, the Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly keeping an eye on different star players to potentially pair with franchise icon Damian Lillard.

Fortunately, the 2021-22 NBA season is part of the past for the Blazers. With Damian Lillard injured for several weeks before he underwent abdominal surgery, the year looked over for Portland even when the regular season finale was months away.

Now it’s time to turn the page. Lillard is ready to run things back with the team that selected him sixth overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, but it’s clear that he’ll need some help to take the Blazers back to the playoffs.

CJ McCollum was traded last season, which left Dame quite alone ahead of the 2022-23. The Blazers know they’re running out of time to pursue a coveted title with Lillard, which is why they reportedly have many potential partners in mind.

Report: Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine among Blazers targets to help Damian Lillard

(Via Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer)

“League sources say the Blazers are exploring trades for veterans who can help Damian Lillard lead the team back to the postseason. The Blazers have the seventh pick in the draft, so that’s their most obvious asset to use in potential deals. But they also have a bunch of young players that could be used in trades to accomplish the same goal. On top of that, Portland also pathways to create max space to sign a major free agent outright.”

O’Connor mentioned Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine as possible targets for the Blazers to help Lillard next season. The future of both is unclear, as the Washington Wizards veteran has a player option, while the Chicago Bulls star is an unrestricted free agent.

However, Portland would keep their options open, with Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, Detroit Pistons’ Jerami Grant and John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks also in their wish list.

Portland have ways to land another star to play alongside Lillard. With a seventh overall pick, a $20.8m trade exception and future picks, the Blazers need to do whatever it takes to surround their star player with the right partner.