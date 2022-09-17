Even though he's coming off the worst season of his career since his rookie year, Russell Westbrook could still find a new home soon.

Despite Darvin Ham's plans, the Los Angeles Lakers are still actively shopping Russell Westbrook. He's not a good fit for the team unless he comes off the bench, and he makes way too much money to be a Sixth Man anyway.

But there aren't many teams with the cap space or intention to absorb $47 million, even if that contract comes off their books after just one year. Simply put, there's no way the Lakers move him without giving up those two future first-round picks they own.

Should that be the case, Eddie Bittar of Fadeaway World believes the Toronto Raptors would be a logical destination, as they could give them some nice return with Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr.

NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Get Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks For Fred VanVleet And Gary Trent Jr.

"The Toronto Raptors made the playoffs last year, but as their team is set up, there aren’t many untouchables outside of Rookie of the Year winner Scottie Barnes," wrote Bittar. "The Canadian team might want to shed salary with the hopes of finding their “new” Kawhi Leonard or a player who can come in and lead the team to a championship."

"Receiving two first-round picks is a massive boost to the franchise’s stash when the Lakers are probably done and dusted in a few years’ time when The King is retired," Bittar added. "Losing two first-round picks is not ideal, as we have seen in recent trade rumors, but the Lakers might have to bite the bullet. No doubt about it, VanVleet and Trent Jr help the Lakers get back to one of the top-3 seeds in the Western Conference."

Those Lakers picks are among the most valuable assets around the league right now, so it's only normal to think they'd want at least one All-Star in return. Also, both of these players would fit Anthony Davis' timeline for when LeBron James is no longer on the team.

As for the Raptors, they've managed to stay competitive, but it's not like they're built to win a ring now. Those two picks would put even more talent around Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby, not to mention they'd have plenty of cap space to make a run at a superstar next summer.