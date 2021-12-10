According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Ben Simmons would be willing to join the San Antonio Spurs and get his long-awaited trade from the Philadelphia 76ers done. Here, check out the details.

The 2021-22 NBA season has already begun a couple of months ago but the Ben Simmons saga is still making headlines. The Philadelphia 76ers and the Australian have failed to find a solution and rumors continue emerging every week.

The biggest link Simmons has had recently was with the Portland Trail Blazers in a potential move to team up with Damian Lillard. However, Dame shut down his alleged interest in that operation while the Sixers don't look interested in a trade for CJ McCollum.

However, there's a new story around the former first overall pick that has linked him with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Simmons would like to work under the legendary Spurs coach.

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons would like to play under Popovich at Spurs

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

"The Spurs also know that Popovich’s presence still resonates with many players more than anything else San Antonio has to offer as a destination. Example: I’ve heard that Ben Simmons would welcome the opportunity to play for Popovich if the Spurs found a way to acquire him.

"San Antonio’s efforts to crash the trade hunt for Simmons have been well-chronicled, but Philadelphia remains intent on holding out for Portland’s Damian Lillard or another proven All-Star in a Simmons swap."

It wouldn't be a surprise that Simmons' interest in joining the Spurs proves to be correct. First of all, he needs to get out of the chaos he's been living in Philadelphia since the playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks last season.

Additionally, San Antonio's glory days are far behind them but turning their fortunes around could be an appealing idea to Simmons, who desperately needs a fresh challenge. Besides, he would undoubtedly have an important role.

However, the Sixers are unwilling to let Simmons leave if it's not for another player of his caliber in exchange. December 15 is drawing nearer and Philadelphia would wait until then to start looking for a better option.