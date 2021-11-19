Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers are willing to go the extramile to lure James Harden to the City of Brotherly Love.

The Philadelphia 76ers are going through a tough time right now. Ben Simmons has made the NBA headlines for months despite not playing a game since their loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs.

Joel Embiid has been out of the lineup with health issues and it shows. The Sixers are struggling to keep up with the top-notch teams in the Eastern Conference without their big man out there.

But their struggles could come to an end rather sooner than later. According to a recent report, they're still looking to acquire James Harden. The only thing is that they'd have to wait until next summer to pull off a sign-and-trade that would send Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA Rumors: Sixers Want To Trade For James Harden

(via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer)

"However, several members of the front office are keen on the idea of keeping Simmons this season and pursuing Harden from the Brooklyn Nets for a sign and trade, according to multiple sources.

Harden did not sign a contract extension with the Nets prior to the Oct. 18 deadline. The Nets’ All-Star has a player-option for $47.4 million next season.

It’s no secret that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has an affinity for Harden from their time together with the Houston Rockets.

Morey attempted to reunite with Harden last season, offering Simmons and Matisse Thybulle in a trade."

Harden And Embiid Could Rule The NBA

Some people believe that Harden could leave the dysfunctional Nets after this season after Kyrie Irving's vaccination fiasco, especially if they don't win a ring. Should that happen, the Sixers would be one of the teams to watch.

"Meanwhile, Harden would be a great complement to Embiid. He has the ability to consistently get a bucket. Harden can finish isolation plays by taking opponents off the dribble or burying step-back three-pointers. He can strike fear in defenders while making things easier for Embiid," Pompey added. "The problem is, there’s no guarantee he’ll be available next summer. And even if he is, there’s no guarantee he’ll do a sign-and-trade with the Sixers."

Obviously, a lot of things can still happen, so it's not like this is set in stone. But Daryl Morey is a stubborn and persistent guy, so we can expect him to be looming around and trying to lure Harden to the City of Brotherly Love.