Even though the Boston Celtics didn't trade him for Kevin Durant, they could still lose Jaylen Brown to one of their fiercest competitors.

Jaylen Brown has been the odd man out for the Boston Celtics for years. Jayson Tatum has stolen all the headlines, and rightfully so, but Brown's development and rise to stardom shouldn't be overlooked.

He was recently tied to trade rumors for Kevin Durant, and even though the transaction didn't go down, that could still make things awkward going forward, as he may not feel as appreciated as he should.

Brown is coming off being the Celtics' best player in the NBA Finals and should gauge plenty of attention in the open market. That's why Celtics insiders Jack Simone and Keith Smith predicted multiple teams to make a run at him in 2024.

NBA Rumors: Multiple Teams Could Look To Steal Jaylen Brown

(via Jack Simone and Keith Smith)

"The Dallas Mavericks should be in a constant search for a co-star to pair alongside Luka Doncic, and if they dump a contract or two by 2024, they could make space for Brown. Not only would Brown be able to take some of the scoring load off of Doncic, but he’d likely also slot in as the team’s best perimeter defender.

Similar statements can be made for teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, and Philadelphia 76ers, who could all be looking for fresh faces to pair with their respective stars by 2024. Ja Morant, Cade Cunningham, and Joel Embiid would all assumedly jump at the chance to play with Brown.

Again, though, this reasoning would bank on the idea that Brown is sick of Boston, and from everything we’ve seen, that doesn’t seem to be the case at the moment."

Brown is already one of the best two-way players in the league, so this doesn't come as a surprise. So, the Celtics may need to tie him up to a big contract extension if they don't want to watch him walk away.