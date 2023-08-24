Stephen Curry is without any doubt not only one of the greatest, but also one of the most impactful players in NBA history. With this style of play, the Golden State Warriors practically changed the league.

It’s also what let him set the record for most three-pointers made. One of the most impressive things about Steph is for how long he’s been playing at an incredible level, having won four rings in eight years.

But, as much as he keeps Father Time at bay, the truth is he isn’t getting any younger. At 35, Curry recently mentioned for how long he plans to keep on playing, and even addressed the possibility of playing over his 40s.

Does Stephen Curry plan to play until his 40s?

“I never imagined myself being the 40-plus dude, trying to hold on for dear life. But who knows what my body will look like and feel like at that point?” Curry said on the Gil’s Arena podcast. “I got three years left on my deal including this year, so at least that and then kinda figure it out from there.

“I don’t really put too much of a timeline outside of my contract, now just knowing that would get me to 38 and 17 years in the NBA,” he added. “Just give me that! Just give me that! I ain’t skippin’ to go play golf just yet.”

Curry hasn’t shown any signs of slowing downs recently, which is why we can expect him to continue delivering breathtaking performances for a few more years. Of course, no one knows what the future holds, but it’s still too soon to think about it.