With Kevin Durant wanting out of Brooklyn, a number of teams have been mentioned as possible landing spots but trade conversations got off to a slow start. Therefore, the Nets may have a tactic to get a deal done.

Kevin Durant's request for a trade out of Brooklyn put the Nets in a tough spot. Though KD has four more years left in his contract, and therefore has no leverage, finding a reasonable return may be a challenging task for the team.

The franchise that acquires Durant would automatically become contender, while the Nets' potential to challenge for championships will depend on how they rebuild themselves after KD.

Miami and Phoenix seem to be on the 33-year-old's wish list, though they may not have what the Nets want in return. As trade talks have been slow so far, rumors about the team planning to convince Durant to come back have emerged. But according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, that's just a negotiating position.

Rumors of Nets wanting to bring KD back could be a tactic

"The Nets are going to work with him on it," Windhorst said, via Fadeaway World. "I think as we talk now about the concept he could come back to the Nets, we need to remember that. So if you walk into our boss's office today and said 'I'm sorry but I'm gonna have to resign' he would try to talk you out of it. He does not want you to go. He has you under contract, he's expecting you to host 'Get Up' this fall for the NFL season. You would not expect him to say 'okay I appreciate that, you and I are on the same page, I will help you get outta here.' So that's what the Nets said.

"The Nets heard the trade demand and said 'alright let's work together to get you out of here.' That is something you have to remember, which is why I believe that them now sort of sending out the vibe that they could bring him back is, for now, (it's the second week of July you can't hold me or the Nets to this) is a negotiating position. I think that's where they're at."

Though it would make sense for the Nets to try and convince Durant to stay, they also have reasons to find him a new home. At the end of the day, it's been three years doing things the way he wanted without winning any championship. Meanwhile, pretending they want him back is an interesting move to keep his price high.