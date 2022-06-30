The Brooklyn Nets are at risk of losing their biggest superstar as Kevin Durant reportedly wants out this offseason. While many teams are probably trying to figure out how to get him, let's take a look at his contract.

When it looked like the Nets were finally getting back on track, only one move could make everything fall apart. Kevin Durant's reported desire to leave Brooklyn this offseason would mean a huge blow to the team's championship aspirations.

While Kyrie Irving recently opted into his player option and Ben Simmons is expected to be cleared to play from the beginning next season, neither of them would be enough to make the Nets a contender without KD.

Durant, 33, is obviously the most sought-after player in the league right now but it remains to be seen which franchise ultimately offers what the Nets expect in return. After all, KD is under contract and the Nets have the final say.

Kevin Durant contract: Does he have a no-trade clause with Nets?

Kevin Durant does not have a no-trade clause in his contract with the Nets. KD, however, has four more years under contract with Brooklyn, which is why his departure doesn't depend exclusively on himself.

Durant wouldn't be an unrestricted free agent until 2026, so his exit this summer depends on what the Nets consider a satisfying return. According to Spotrac, Kevin Durant is under a four-year, $194.2 million contract with the Nets, including $189.1m guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $48.6 million.