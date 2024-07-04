Barcelona's talented midfielder Gavi is missing from the Spanish national team squad for the entire Euro 2024 tournament, including the crucial quarter-final match against Germany.

Why is Gavi not playing for Spain vs Germany in Euro 2024 quarter-finals?

Spain is set to face Germany in one of the most anticipated duels of UEFA Euro 2024, but the absence of the young and talented Gavi will be a significant blow for La Roja.

Coached by Luis de la Fuente Castillo, Spain entered the tournament with high hopes of capturing their fourth European championship and becoming the most successful team in the competition’s history. Their stellar performance in the group stage, where they secured all nine points, has only strengthened the belief that Spain could go all the way.

In the Round of 16, Spain faced the tournament’s surprise package, Georgia. Despite initially trailing, Spain’s superior class shone through, securing a 4-1 victory to advance to the quarterfinals. Now, they will have to take on the host nation, Germany, without their young star, Gavi.

Gavi out of the quarter-final match against Germany

Gavi’s absence in the quarterfinal match against Germany is due to a severe injury. He suffered a complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee, along with an associated external meniscus injury.

The Barcelona midfielder’s injury occurred in November 2023, in Spain’s win over Georgia in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The player is expected to be recovered by October or November this year if no problems arise.