NBA Rumors: The Miami Heat could add a star from the Los Angeles Clippers

A star from the Los Angeles Clippers may be looking for a new home, and the Miami Heat are reportedly in discussions to bring him on board this NBA season.

The Miami Heat experienced minimal roster changes during the offseason, with head coach Erik Spoelstra focusing on solidifying the team’s core and maintaining a competitive lineup. However, the 2024-25 NBA season could see a shift, as Miami explore the possibility of adding a veteran presence from the Los Angeles Clippers.

P J Tucker is among the players the Heat are considering. According to reports from Kelly Iko and Law Murray of The Athletic , the team has even engaged in trade discussions with the 39-year-old forward’s representatives.

Yet, Miami aren’t alone in their pursuit. Other NBA franchises, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Milwaukee Bucks, have also reportedly expressed interest in Tucker, setting up potential competition for his services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Tucker’s status?

Currently, PJ Tucker remains a player for the Los Angeles Clippers. He joined the team in November 2023, following a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers. Since then, he has appeared in 28 games—starting only 7—and has averaged a modest 1.6 points per game.

P.J. Tucker #17 of the LA Clippers shoots the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 03, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement

Tucker did not see action at the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, missing all five preseason games and sitting out the Clippers’ opener against the Phoenix Suns last Wednesday.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Clippers' big decision halts Paul George's move to the Warriors

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Tucker’s agent, Andre Buck, has received permission from the Clippers to explore trade opportunities with other teams, potentially facilitating a move in the near future.

Advertisement

A potential opportunity for the Heat

PJ Tucker has previous experience with the Miami Heat, having played for the team during the 2021-22 season. A return this season could provide head coach Erik Spoelstra with a valuable addition to the rotation. Tucker’s presence would offer depth and versatility as a replacement for forwards like Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic, while also competing for minutes with Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Duncan Robinson.