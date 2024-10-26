NBA News: Clippers' big decision halts Paul George's move to the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were ready to finalize a trade to bring Paul George to the Bay Area, but the LA Clippers were unwilling to negotiate with them.

Before opting to leave the Los Angeles Clippers, Paul George showed interest in joining the Golden State Warriors, sparking discussions across the NBA. A potential trade involving George and Lauri Markkanen nearly came to fruition, but the Clippers ultimately decided not to move forward in negotiations.

The Clippers’ decision not to accept the trade resulted in a missed opportunity. By receiving nothing in return for George’s departure, the team was left without additional assets to strengthen its roster.

Draymond Green, a player for the Warriors, confirmed that the possibility of acquiring George and Markkanen was considered. However, the Clippers were unwilling to collaborate with their division rival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The conversation was always about that possibility (PG and Lauri to the Warriors). You get both of those guys; you make a huge splash. But the Clippers weren’t really willing to play ball. Then Danny Ainge was being Danny Ainge,” Green told The Athletic.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a play during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on October 25, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Advertisement

A lost chance for the Clippers in the Trade Market

A trade with the Warriors could have brought players like Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, or even Chris Paul to the Clippers. These additions would have strengthened the team and could have positioned them as NBA title contenders.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Stephen Curry sends definitive reaction on Steve Kerr's Warriors rotation strategy

Clippers vs. Warriors: A battle for NBA supremacy

The rivalry between the Clippers and Warriors has been intense in recent years. Even Stephen Curry acknowledged that teams in the league are unwilling to help the Warriors regain their dominance. “Let’s keep it real. Most teams are probably not going to want to help us,” Curry also told The Athletic.

Advertisement

Both the Clippers and Warriors face challenges in the 2024-2025 season. Both teams will have to find a way to improve their rosters and compete for a spot in the NBA playoffs.