The Philadelphia 76ers didn't finish the season as expected and James Harden took a lot of the blame. The Beard is eligible for a max-contract extension in the summer, but here's what the front office has reportedly decided to do with him.

At first sight, the Philadelphia 76ers seemed to be the winners of the trade that brought James Harden to the City of Brotherly Love. Not only they landed another star to pair with Joel Embiid, but they got rid of a disgruntled player like Ben Simmons in the process.

While The Beard got off to a promising start with the Sixers, he eventually failed to produce when the team needed him the most. Far from helping Embiid have a shot at the ring, Harden was blamed for yet another exit in the Conference Semifinals for Philly.

The 32-year-old is now eligible for a max-contract extension, which many people believe he doesn't deserve. Though the front office would think the same, it seems that Harden is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Report: Sixers want James Harden in Philly, but not with a max-contract extension

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Sixers are unwilling to give Harden a max-contract extension but will likely extend his deal for two more years instead. The report claims that the front office has decided that the Sixers' best chance to succeed is with Harden on board.

"Two weeks from the beginning of NBA free agency on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET, all signs point toward All-Star guard James Harden returning to the Philadelphia 76ers on a shorter-term contract extension, league sources told B/R," Fischer wrote.

"Harden and Sixers leadership are aligned on one clear directive, sources said: The franchise’s best opportunity to compete for a championship starring Joel Embiid, as well as Harden’s optimal opportunity to earn his first NBA ring, resides with Harden playing in Philadelphia for the foreseeable future.

"Sixers ownership, though, has been resistant to the idea of giving Harden a full four-year maximum contract extension beyond his 2022-23 option season, sources told B/R, or the five-year deal that Harden would be eligible for if he chose to decline his $47.4 million player option for next season. Signing perhaps a two-year extension after his option season to create a new three-year framework would also provide Harden with greater optionality for his own career."

Shortly after the Sixers' elimination at the hands of the Heat, Daryl Morey made clear they wanted to see Harden play a full season with Embiid. The max extension may not be on the table, but the Sixers will not give up on him yet.