The Phoenix Suns are among the teams mentioned as possible destinations for Kevin Durant. Though it's been more than a month since he requested a trade out of the Nets, Phoenix reportedly did make an offer - but it wasn't enough for Brooklyn.

Nearly two months after he requested a trade, Kevin Durant remains with the Nets. The 12-time All-Star has four more years under contract, which is why Brooklyn is waiting to find a reasonable offer to let him go.

Since his intentions to leave became public, Durant has been linked with a number of potential destinations. Miami and Phoenix were the first to be mentioned as possible trade suitors for the 33-year-old, as both see him as the missing piece to succeed.

Throughout the offseason, the Suns were even mentioned as KD's favorite landing spot. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Phoenix has even made an offer to the Nets, but it was not satisfying enough.

Report: The trade that could have sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix

"The Phoenix Suns similarly have dangled a package around All-Defensive wing Mikal Bridges and a handful of first-round draft picks, which has not picked up any steam with the Nets, league sources said," Shams wrote.

"With Deandre Ayton signed to a four-year maximum contract and unable to be moved until January, Phoenix has attempted over the past month to make creative proposals to Brooklyn, possibly via three- or four-team trades where an All-Star-caliber player goes to the Nets. But the Suns have yet to find a suitable deal."

The Suns might be an attractive team for Durant, but they don't appear to be the trade partner the Nets are looking for. There are other teams who also want him and are in a better position to negotiate with Brooklyn. How this will play out, however, remains to be seen.