It looks like LeBron James and Stephen Curry could've joined forces in the NBA if it wasn't for a crucial factor.

Seeing LeBron James and Stephen Curry playing together with Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has only fueled the fans’ desire to see these stars join forces in the NBA.

That dream scenario could’ve come into existence in February, with the Golden State Warriors reportedly discussing a potential trade with the Los Angeles Lakers to pair Steph with LeBron in the Bay area before the deadline.

The deal never came into fruition, and it looks like that’s because of James’ agent. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, it was Rich Paul who prevented LeBron from teaming up with Curry on the Warriors:

“It is believed that the Lakers would have reluctantly entertained trade conversations with the Warriors before last February’s trade deadline if James wanted them to seriously engage Golden State on a potential deal. Yet league sources say that the reported talks between the teams at the time never got that far in large part because James’ agent Rich Paul was adamantly opposed to the idea of LeBron James swapping Southern California for Northern California.

LeBron James (left) and Stephen Curry laughing after a game.

“Sources say Rich Paul implored both teams to scrap the concept — despite some owner-to-owner dialogue between the Warriors’ Joe Lacob and the Lakers’ Jeanie Buss and Green’s determination to lobby James to push for relocation to the Bay Area — largely because he wanted to insulate James from potential backlash over switching teams for the fourth time in his career.“

Bronny James might help Lakers keep LeBron for longer

While James and Curry looked quite happy with their first experience as teammates at the Olympics, it’s hard to imagine LeBron leaving Los Angeles anytime soon.

With the Lakers selecting his eldest son, Bronny, with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, The King is expected to continue donning the purple and gold at least until 2026.

Will 2026 be the year for James, Curry to team up in the NBA?

James agreed to a two-year, $101.35 million contract extension with the Lakers during the offseason. That means LeBron wouldn’t become a free agent until 2026, in the event he opts into his player option for the 2025-26 NBA season.

Curiously, that’s the same year Curry’s current Warriors deal expires. Steph has only two years remaining on his contract, so unless he signs an extension, both the Chef and James could find themselves with the freedom to pick the same team in 2026.