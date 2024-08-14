LeBron James and Stephen Curry have formed a great duo with Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics, giving fans hope of a reunion in the NBA.

The Paris 2024 Olympics allowed fans to see the biggest names in the NBA join forces to win gold with Team USA. And it’s safe to say everyone was excited to see LeBron James and Stephen Curry playing together.

While these legends got to team up in All-Star Games, this was the first time they did so to win a title as teammates. The duo lived up to the expectations, so much that it left fans with hope of seeing more of LeBron and Steph together but in the NBA.

This idea has given plenty to talk about in recent weeks, with Lakers big man Christian Wood publicly calling for James to team up with Curry on the purple and gold.

However, it looks like we should not get too excited about the prospect of seeing them on the same team after the Olympics. According to Sam Amico of Hoopswire.com, an NBA source has poured cold water on this possibility:

“Did (unnamed TV analyst) really say something about LeBron and Steph teaming up someday? That will never happen. In fact, they will never be on the same team again. Cool Olympic run for sure. But those two as teammates is over for all eternity.”

2026 could be the chance for LeBron James, Stephen Curry to team up

Even though this unnamed source seems to rule out any possibility of seeing the two stars on the same team, there might be a realistic path for James and Curry to join forces in the NBA.

ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks notes that LeBron has a player option for the 2025-26 season, which means he could become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. That year, Curry could also hit the open market if he doesn’t sign an extension in Golden State. In that scenario, both would be free to choose the same destination.

Warriors want to keep Curry, but Steph leaves door open on potential exit

The Warriors’ decision about Curry’s future is reportedly to keep him at all costs, but Steph has already admitted he could leave the team as Klay Thompson did. At the end of the day, the Splash Brother’s wish is to retire a Warrior, but he also wants to be in a position to succeed.

“I mean, I can clearly say I want to be a Warrior for life,” Curry told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports in July. “It’s always been my goal, and I’m saying that sitting in this chair right now, but like you said, life, and especially life in the NBA, it is a wild environment, and things change quickly.”