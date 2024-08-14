Trending topics:
NBA

NBA Rumors: Bad news for fans who want to see LeBron James, Stephen Curry together after Olympics

LeBron James and Stephen Curry have formed a great duo with Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics, giving fans hope of a reunion in the NBA.

LeBron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States look on during a Men's Group Phase - Group C game between the United States and South Sudan on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 31, 2024 in Lille, France.
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesLeBron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States look on during a Men's Group Phase - Group C game between the United States and South Sudan on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 31, 2024 in Lille, France.

By Martín O’donnell

The Paris 2024 Olympics allowed fans to see the biggest names in the NBA join forces to win gold with Team USA. And it’s safe to say everyone was excited to see LeBron James and Stephen Curry playing together.

While these legends got to team up in All-Star Games, this was the first time they did so to win a title as teammates. The duo lived up to the expectations, so much that it left fans with hope of seeing more of LeBron and Steph together but in the NBA.

This idea has given plenty to talk about in recent weeks, with Lakers big man Christian Wood publicly calling for James to team up with Curry on the purple and gold.

However, it looks like we should not get too excited about the prospect of seeing them on the same team after the Olympics. According to Sam Amico of Hoopswire.com, an NBA source has poured cold water on this possibility:

LeBron James and Stephen Curry

LeBron James and Stephen Curry laughing during a game.

Did (unnamed TV analyst) really say something about LeBron and Steph teaming up someday? That will never happen. In fact, they will never be on the same team again. Cool Olympic run for sure. But those two as teammates is over for all eternity.”

Advertisement
NBA Rumors: There is a realistic way for LeBron James, Stephen Curry to team up

see also

NBA Rumors: There is a realistic way for LeBron James, Stephen Curry to team up

2026 could be the chance for LeBron James, Stephen Curry to team up

Even though this unnamed source seems to rule out any possibility of seeing the two stars on the same team, there might be a realistic path for James and Curry to join forces in the NBA.

ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks notes that LeBron has a player option for the 2025-26 season, which means he could become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. That year, Curry could also hit the open market if he doesn’t sign an extension in Golden State. In that scenario, both would be free to choose the same destination.

Advertisement
The surprising reason Stephen Curry lost the Olympics MVP award to LeBron James

see also

The surprising reason Stephen Curry lost the Olympics MVP award to LeBron James

Warriors want to keep Curry, but Steph leaves door open on potential exit

The Warriors’ decision about Curry’s future is reportedly to keep him at all costs, but Steph has already admitted he could leave the team as Klay Thompson did. At the end of the day, the Splash Brother’s wish is to retire a Warrior, but he also wants to be in a position to succeed.

I mean, I can clearly say I want to be a Warrior for life,” Curry told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports in July. “It’s always been my goal, and I’m saying that sitting in this chair right now, but like you said, life, and especially life in the NBA, it is a wild environment, and things change quickly.

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Colin Kaepernick openly admits he wants to take Patrick Mahomes' job
NFL

Colin Kaepernick openly admits he wants to take Patrick Mahomes' job

NBA Rumors: There is a realistic way for LeBron James, Stephen Curry to team up
NBA

NBA Rumors: There is a realistic way for LeBron James, Stephen Curry to team up

Where to watch Real Esteli vs Managua in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Real Esteli vs Managua in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup

Tom Brady names surprising position for LeBron James in dream NFL team with NBA stars
NFL

Tom Brady names surprising position for LeBron James in dream NFL team with NBA stars

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions