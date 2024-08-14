Following an unforgettable experience at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, there seems to be a realistic path for LeBron James and Stephen Curry to join forces in the NBA.

After years of watching them face each other in the NBA, basketball fans finally got what they wanted by seeing LeBron James and Stephen Curry as teammates at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The experience lived up to the expectations. Both superstars led Team USA to the promised land, playing a pivotal role in the road to the gold medal. But now, fans want even more as they hope to see LeBron and Steph join forces in the NBA.

While a report seemed to bring bad news for those who want James and Curry to team up after the Olympics, it looks like there’s still a realistic path for these players to become teammates again.

ESPN NBA Front Office Insider Bobby Marks notes 2026 could be the year LeBron and Curry find a way to play for the same NBA team, as both The King and the Chef can become free agents that summer.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.

Marks, who has 20 years of front office experience and served as the Nets general manager from 2010 to 2015, went on to give more details on how these players can cross their paths in the final stages of their illustrious careers.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry could team up as NBA free agents in 2026

James, 39, agreed on a two-year, $104 million contract extension with the Lakers this offseason. The 4x NBA champion, however, has a player option for the 2025-26 season, which means he could be free to sign for another franchise the same year Curry’s current deal expires.

Steph has two years remaining on his current contract in Golden State. The Warriors have reportedly made a big decision about Curry’s future, which is to do whatever it takes to keep their biggest star beyond 2026.

And while the 36-year-old has made it clear his desire is to retire in the Bay area, Curry also admitted he could end up leaving the Warriors, just like Klay Thompson did this offseason.

Curry already left door open to leaving Warriors

Steph first raised eyebrows with a surprising statement to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, admitting that things can change so fast in the NBA that not even himself is safe from changing teams.

Stephen Curry looks on during a game with the Golden State Warriors.

“I mean, I can clearly say I want to be a Warrior for life,” Curry said. “It’s always been my goal, and I’m saying that sitting in this chair right now, but like you said, life, and especially life in the NBA, it is a wild environment, and things change quickly.”

Far from making Warriors fans feel relieved after this admission, Curry suggested in an interview with Marc Spears of Andscape that, even though his desire is to retire a Warrior, he could change his mind if the team is not in a position to win.

“I’ve always said I want to be a Warrior for life. At this stage in my career, I feel like that’s possible. And you can still be a competitive, it doesn’t mean you guaranteed the championship. … I’m taking it one step at a time to be honest. I think that’s the only way that will protect my happiness. … I want to win. Let’s put it this way, it’s a longwinded way of saying that it if it is a situation where you’re a bottom feeder and it’s just because you want to stay there, I’d have a hard time with that. But I don’t think that’s going to be the reality,” Curry said.