The 2023 NBA playoffs are far from finished, but for most teams, the offseason has already begun. Therefore, the trade rumors are starting to make headlines, with the likes of Draymond Green and Kevin Durant being the subject of potential moves.

The Golden State Warriors star becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2024, which is why many wonder whether he’ll be traded before that date or if he’ll sign a new deal to stay in the Bay area.

KD, on the other hand, has just arrived in Phoenix but the Suns‘ elimination from the playoffs suggests the team could make moves to give him more help. According to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, they could try and trade DeAndre Ayton to the Dubs for Green.

NBA Rumors: Proposed trade reunites Green with Durant in Phoenix

(Transcript via Heavy.com)

“The idea of reuniting Kevin Durant and Draymond Green might trigger a double-take, but the former teammates squashed their beef long ago. Besides, if we couldn’t send Green to teams that employed players with whom he’d had a verbal or physical altercation, we’d run out of destinations in a hurry. With Warriors team president Bob Myers looking more and more like a flight risk, it gets easier to imagine the Dubs breaking up their dynastic core. Maybe if Myers walks away, Green picks up his option, back-channels extension discussions with the Suns and joins up with the understanding that a new deal would be in place for 2024-25.

“Deandre Ayton would provide the matching salary, and Green would give the Suns far greater defensive versatility than the former No. 1 pick. Phoenix would still need help on the wings and more overall depth, but perhaps a subsequent Chris Paul trade could provide some of that. Mostly, a Suns team that posted mail-in efforts in its last two playoff eliminations needs someone who’ll never go down without a fight. That’s Green in a nutshell.”

Green has made it clear his intention is to stay in Golden State, but he also admitted he cannot close the door on other teams. Therefore, in the event he has to part, the Suns could be a very good fit.