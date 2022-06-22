The Golden State Warriors have just won the NBA championship, but they'll have to get to work soon in order to challenge for back-to-back successes. With many decisions to make about the roster, the future of Jordan Poole seems to be one of the first things to take care of.

It took some time, but the Golden State Warriors have finally gotten back to the good old days. Steve Kerr's men have gone through a couple of difficult years, but this season, they tasted the ultimate glory again.

With Draymond Green at an incredible level and Klay Thompson back, Stephen Curry finally got the help he needed to propel the Dubs to another championship. But this success couldn't be explained without the key contribution from valuable role players.

The Warriors have all the right to continue enjoying their title, but they should also start to think about how to keep the core of this roster next season. Jordan Poole, for instance, is a rising star who could be important for the franchise in the years to come.

Report: Jordan Poole would demand $100m to extend Warriors contract

Extending Poole's contract might be a priority for the Warriors this summer. But according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Dubs would have to offer him a $100m, four-year deal.

"Given that Poole’s extension eligibility expires before the start of next season, he is probably the highest priority," Letourneau wrote. "The Warriors know that by letting him become a restricted free agent in summer 2023 they would risk having to match a maximum offer from a smaller-market team that views him as a potential face of the franchise.

"But to sign Poole to an extension this summer, Golden State might have to come close to the max. A league source said the Warriors’ offer likely needs to start at around four years, $100 million.

"Poole’s rapid rise from G Leaguer to borderline All-Star-level talent was a driving force behind Golden State’s championship run, and it doesn’t want to alienate him with a lowball extension. Poole, 22, has a shot at leading the Warriors into the post-Stephen Curry era."

If the Warriors don't tie him down to a new deal this offseason, they'd risk losing who could be their leader in the future. Therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise if they end up giving Poole what he wants.