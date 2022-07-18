There has been little-to-no traction on any trade for Kevin Durant. Now, oddsmakers have updated the odds for his next team. Check them out here.

Kevin Durant's situation has the league on hold. Free agents, teams, and agents are waiting for the two-time Finals MVP to find a new home before getting other deals done. Unfortunately, it may take a while before the Brooklyn Nets decide to move him, if ever.

Durant still has four years left in his contract. He's dealt with multiple injuries lately and isn't getting any younger. However, he's still a top-5 player that could make any team an instant championship contender.

That's why the Nets won't take a penny on the dollar for him. They'd only move him if they can get a huge haul in return and are in no obligation to comply with his trade request or demands of any sort.

Heat Want To Trade For Durant, But It May Not Be Enough

With the Phoenix Suns all but out of the picture after matching Deandre Ayton's max contract offer, it now seems like the Miami Heat are leading the race to trade for the four-time Scoring Champion:

"The Miami Heat currently can trade two of their own first-round draft picks," Kurt Helin of NBA Sports reported. "That number could jump to three if the Heat can strike a deal with the Thunder to change the protections on their 2025 first-round pick (that pick is currently lottery protected, if it doesn’t convey the first year it is unprotected in 2026)."

"Two first-rounders are likely not enough to land Kevin Durant either, although the Nets are more focused on players and not simply picks," Helin added. "In the case of Durant, the Nets want an All-Star and the buzz from league sources is they are lukewarm on a Herro and Robinson package, even with more picks."

NBA Rumors: Nets Favored To Keep Kevin Durant

Nonetheless, any trade for Durant seems unlikely at this point, given the Nets' steep asking price for the four years left in his contract. According to ClutchPoints Bets, the Nets are the odds favorites to keep him:

Brooklyn Nets: +200

Miami Heat: +325

Toronto Raptors: +375

Phoenix Suns: +600

Of course, the Toronto Raptors could still make a Godfather-like offer that includes Scottie Barnes, or Pat Riley could work his magic as he's usually done. But for now, it seems like KD isn't going anywhere.