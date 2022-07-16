The Los Angeles Lakers continue to show an interest in swapping Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving. However, the Brooklyn Nets also want draft compensation.

The Los Angeles Lakers have actively pursued Kyrie Irving since the start of the offseason. The word around the league is that both he and LeBron James are interested in a reunion, this time in Southern California.

Needless to say, that would mean parting way with Russell Westbrook, both for basketball and salary-cap reasons. The only problem is that the Nets have no incentive to take on Westbrook's massive deal unless he comes with several picks attached.

Lakers reportedly offered Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, and a future first-round pick for Kyrie and Seth Curry. Needless to say, that wasn't enough for the Nets to part ways with their trouble-making star. Also, they'd prefer to trade Joe Harris instead of Curry.

NBA Rumors: Nets Turn Down Lakers Offer For Kyrie Irving

"According to other reports, the Nets are willing to deal Irving to L.A. — his preferred landing spot — as long as it doesn’t add to Brooklyn’s financial commitments next season," Nets Daily reported. "A deal that included Harris would decrease the Nets' payroll by roughly $8 million."

"Of course, including Harris, a fan favorite and the Net with the most time in black-and-white, would indicate the Nets are in a deep rebuild, cutting salary — and luxury taxes — while also building up its stock of draft picks," the report added. "The Nets have made it clear that any package for Kevin Durant would have to include multiple picks."

Nets Want Multiple Picks To Accept Westbrook

Moreover, the Nets don't even intend to keep Westbrook around if they land him. Instead, they want to use a future first-round pick to sweeten a three-team deal and send the former MVP elsewhere:

"Currently, the Lakers don’t want to give up multiple first-round picks to trade Russell Westbrook, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto reported. "In the speculated blockbuster trade of Westbrook and Irving, the Nets would likely want a first-round pick to move Irving and take on Westbrook. The Nets would likely want an additional first-rounder to entice another team like the Spurs or Pacers to take Westbrook as the third team in a deal."

All things considered, it seems like it's only a matter of time before these teams meet in the middle and reach an agreement. So, we wouldn't be shocked if a deal gets done before training camp.