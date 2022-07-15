Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors to play with Kyrie Irving. Three years later, he's looking to join the Warriors to get away from him.

It seemed like it was ages ago when Kevin Durant arrived in the Bay area to wreak havoc in the NBA. The prospect of him playing alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green gave the rest of the league nightmares.

It was unsurprising to see the Golden State Warriors dominate the Western Conference at will during KD's brief tenure in Oakland. They made the NBA Finals every single year and brought a couple of rings home during that span.

Plenty of people were shocked to see that Durant wanted to leave. To make it even more of a head-scratching move, he wanted to play alongside Kyrie Irving, who had infamously bailed on two franchises already.

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Doesn't Want To Play With Kyrie Irving Anymore

So, now that three years have gone, it seems like Stephen Curry might as well quote Thanos: "You couldn't live with your own failure. What did that bring you? Back to me." Why? well, according to Chris Broussard, KD doesn't want to play with Kyrie anymore and instead wants a Golden State reunion:

"Golden State can offer Brooklyn a very strong package — better than most teams — for Kevin Durant. A good source texted me that Kevin Durant doesn't want to play with Kyrie, and he wants to go to Golden State... It's hard to believe," Broussard said. "I haven't confirmed it with Kevin Durant or his agent. I am leaning strongly leaning towards not believing that. But is it an impossibility? No."

Warriors Are Open To Bringing Him Back

Fortunately for KD, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Warriors would welcome him back in a hearbeat. Even Curry, who reportedly rush back to the U.S. in the offseason to try and convince him to stay in 2019 would approve that move:

"There's legitimate sources in the league telling me that it's a discussion," Windhorst said in an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. "First off, the Warriors always believe in open throttle. The Warriors have shown they don't care what they spend. This has been a discussion inside the Warriors organization. [Stephen] Curry's been asked about it, and Curry gave a nonanswer. But he didn't shut it down. He didn't say 'hell no.'"

But then again, the Nets are in no obligation to trade Durant to any of his preferred destinations, so it remains to be seen if the Dubs are willing to meet the historically-valuable package they expect in return for KD.

Oh, the irony!