The Golden State Warriors are a unit. They've been nearly unstoppable when Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have all been healthy, and they've always talked about spending their entire careers together.

But that could change drastically. Green is reportedly pushing the front office to sign a four-year, max contract extension this summer. However, that's not on the Warriors' plans right now, as they look to pay other players first.

Green is reportedly willing to make things uncomfortable and field the market looking for the deal he wants. That could be a major issue for Curry, who wants the team to do whatever it takes to keep the band together.

NBA Rumors: Curry Wants The Big 3 To Stick Together

(Transcript via The Athletic)

"Perhaps a bigger concern is how the NBA Finals MVP would feel about Green not getting an extension. Multiple sources said Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Green because the team didn’t want to pay him. Curry is under contract for four more years and has a desire for Green and Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay. A three-year extension would align Green’s contract with Curry’s.

Curry sees the Big Three as a package deal. While much of the talk of the season was about the Warriors’ plan to win-and-develop simultaneously, it isn’t lost on the veteran core how that plan disappeared in the postseason. It was all on them again, with the help of some critical vets."

The Dubs aren't reluctant to pay Green; they just don't want to pay him now. Historically, they've waited until the final year of a player's contract before working out an extension, so that could be the case again here. If not, this could be the end of an era.