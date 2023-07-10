The Golden State Warriors kept their core, but they still made a lot of changes ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season. While they still have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, there were plenty of moves within the organization regardless.

To begin with, longtime general manager Bob Myers left after 12 memorable years, and Mike Dunleavy Jr. immediately made big calls after being promoted, including the Chris Paul trade.

But the Dubs also lost many rotational players, something that forced them to make a few additions in the free agency. In fact, the new GM suggested the Warriors haven’t retired from the market yet.

Mike Dunleavy says Warriors could land another big man

“If there’s like five open spots, and we fill three or four of them, yeah, I think we’re going to add somebody with some size,” Dunleavy said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “We gotta be careful with the way we play… just bringing in somebody who is tall, you gotta be skilled. You gotta have feel, you gotta know how to play.”

The Warriors are clearly not making signings just to fill spots. They want to make sure those who don their uniform meet the team’s standards, which make sense since they have to surround Curry the best way they can.