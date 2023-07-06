As long as they have Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors will always have a reason to dream with an NBA championship. That’s why they want to leave behind a disappointing season to be contenders again.

Bob Myers may no longer be in San Francisco, but Mike Dunleavy made sure to stay busy in his first days as the new general manager. He made a big decision shortly after being promoted, not caring about how bold it could be.

The Dubs made an aggressive move for Chris Paul, surrendering young guard Jordan Poole along with other players and draft picks to get the veteran player. However, it looks like this cost them the chance to land another All-Star caliber player.

Rumor: Damian Lillard would have been interested in the Warriors

In an appearance on the 95.7 The Game, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN claimed that Damian Lillard would have liked to join the Golden State Warriors this offseason, but the CP3 trade ruled out this possibility:

“They could have waited for Dame. Dame is from the Bay Area. I know he was interested. If he got to the point where he was going to ask for a trade and a list was given, the Warriors would have initially been on that list. Now, that is not possible with the moves that they have made.”

Lillard seems to have had enough of the Portland Trail Blazers and their struggles to build a competitive team around him. While joining forces with Curry would have given Dame the chance to challenge for a highly desired ring, now it seems that he only wants to pursue it with the Miami Heat.