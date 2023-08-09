After leaving a lot to be desired last year, the Golden State Warriors are putting Stephen Curry in a position to succeed in the 2023-24 NBA season. Mike Dunleavy won’t have an easy job at replacing Bob Myers, but he’s been doing interesting things.

Shortly after being promoted to general manager, he pulled off a blockbuster trade that sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for veteran guard Chris Paul. On top of that, Dunleavy got Draymond Green tied to a long-term extension.

Besides, the Dubs rotation will also have new faces next season, including Dario Saric. Dunleavy knows there are still many things to take care of, but he already set his next priorities.

Mike Dunleavy says next priorities are extensions for Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson

“Those are guys we definitely want to get locked up moving forward,” Dunleavy said of Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson on the Dubs Talk podcast. “Been a big part of what we’ve done here and I think they can still contribute, especially Klay on the court. Steve, one of the best, if not the best coach in the league.

“So, high priority level in terms of getting those guys done. We’ll see. Obviously, there’s always a financial component and (do) guys want to be here and all that. We greatly value them and hope we can work things out. We have had good conversations and I think we’ll continue to do that. Optimistic that we can work things out with both those guys.”

Both have played a pivotal role in their success this century, so it makes sense the team has their contract situation in mind. Unless something strange happens, this shouldn’t be a problem for the Warriors.