The Golden State Warriors need to find the way to keep Jordan Poole on their roster for the foreseeable future. Here, GM Bob Myers shares his plans to do so.

The Golden State Warriors are back to the NBA Finals. As usual, The Splash Brothers, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr will get most of the credit. But they had plenty of help from an unusual suspect this time.

Jordan Poole broke out as one of the most explosive scorers in the league. He went from being one of the worst NBA players just two years ago to a guy that could make nearly $200 million in his next contract.

That's why the Warriors will have to go the extra mile to try and keep the Michigan product in the Bay area. Fortunately for him and the fans, GM Bob Myers and owner Joe Lacob want him to stay around.

NBA News: Warriors Plan To Extend Jordan Poole's Contract

(Transcript via Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports)

"Warriors president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers cut off the question before it could be finished, flatly saying “no” when asked by Yahoo Sports if financial concerns would keep the franchise from keeping one of its youngest, most productive players.

'No, no,' Myers told Yahoo Sports. 'I mean, thankfully [I] work for an ownership group in Joe [Lacob] that has committed all kinds of resources to winning. And I know that because every time I asked him about roster and strategy, it’s always winning.'

'You don’t need me to tell you what our payroll is. It’s pretty high,' Myers told Yahoo Sports. 'So he just wants to win. And we’ve spent a lot and we’ve kept all the players we want to keep, so I don’t see that changing.'"

Poole is a rising star and expected to keep the dynasty alive once the Curry-Thompson era is over. With him plus Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman, the Dubs expect to be competitive for years to come.

Sadly, that will most likely mean that Andrew Wiggins' tenure with the team is over, as he'll be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and could gauge league-wide interest after his defensive surge the past two years.