The 2022-23 NBA season is part of the past and many teams in the West are already looking to dethrone Denver next year. While the Los Angeles Clippers seem to bet on their current talent to do so, the Golden State Warriors have been making moves to help Stephen Curry.

The Dubs shocked everyone by trading Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul, before tying Draymond Green to a massive extension and making a few more signings in the open market.

While now things are quieter in the Bay area, it’s not a secret that the front office was busy in the last few weeks trying to improve around Steph. In fact, they reportedly targeted a Houston Rockets player who eventually joined the Clippers.

Rumor: Warriors monitored KJ Martin

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors considered making a move for Kenyon Martin Jr. before the Houston Rockets traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers:

“The Warriors explored the idea of trading for KJ Martin early in the free agency process, league and team sources told The Athletic. The Rockets were rearranging their roster and made the athletic young wing available via trade. The Warriors could have fit him on the roster through the trade exception created when Patrick Baldwin Jr. was sent to Washington, but discussions never reached the final stages.”

The forward was entering the final season of his four-year, $6.1 million contract, which is why Houston was expected to move him at some point this offseason. Either way, the Warriors still managed to improve their roster and now have only two empty spots.