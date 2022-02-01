The trade deadline is just a couple of weeks away and no one knows what will happen. Here, we share our five boldest predictions ahead of one of the most important days of the NBA season.

We're just days away from the NBA trade deadline, and while these past couple of weeks have been quiet in terms of moves and rumors; we expect trade talks to ramp up over the next days or so.

Several teams are expected to conduct panic sales as per usual. Contenders will look to revamp their rosters to make a late push, and of course; there will be several veterans up for grabs in the buyout market.

But, what's going to happen? Will the Lakers land a superstar? What will they give in return? And what teams are likely to be the most aggressive sellers and buyers? Let's break it down right now.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Bold Predictions Ahead Of The Trade Deadline

5. Pacers Fail To Trade Their Stars

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly asking for at least two first-round picks for Myles Turner. If that's the case, then we can only guess that their asking price for Domantas Sabonis is even higher.

While both players are young, talented, and impactful; we don't see any team trading away multiple first-rounders in the deadline unless is for a bonafide superstar. So, the Pacers are likely to have to settle for a lesser return or they'll keep their disgruntled stars.

4. Blazers Trade Away Most Of Their Core

Damian Lillard isn't coming back this season. Anfernee Simons' breakout is real and he needs more minutes, and Nassir Little's season-ending injury left the Portland Trail Blazers even more shorthanded.

The Blazers have been due for a rebuild for quite some time and it feels like it's now or never. We expect Jusuf Nurkic, CJ McCollum, Robert Covington, and even maybe Larry Nance Jr. and Norman Powell to be traded soon.

3. Cavaliers Make A Win-Now Move

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to prove that their early-season success wasn't a fluke. Even without Collin Sexton, they're still one of the top-tier teams in the Eastern Conference and a hungry squad looking to make a statement.

Moreover, the Cavs have enough young assets to pull off a big move ahead of the deadline. They could use another scoring threat or perimeter defender and could trade Sexton's big contract plus a young player to revamp their roster ahead of the playoffs.

2. No One Wants To Make A Deal With The Lakers

Why would any team engage in trade talks with the Los Angeles Lakers? They don't have any valuable assets other than Austin Reeves, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Kendrick Nunn; and neither of their contracts is that big.

The Lakers' 2027 first-round pick has gauged little-to-no interest around the league, and there's little incentive to give LeBron James a hand knowing he could take them to the NBA Finals again. The Lakers don't have the assets to make a move.

1. Bulls Shock The League Again

In his first two years in office, Arturas Karnisovas has already traded for Nikola Vucevic and completed the signings of Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and DeMar DeRozan. If that doesn't say 'we want to win now' then I don't know what it says.

Karnisovas has never hesitated to pull the trigger and make the moves he needs to fix the disaster Gar Forman and John Paxson left. The Chicago Bulls have been on a roll since the start of the year, and we expect them to bring in yet another star.