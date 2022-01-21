The NBA trade deadline is just three weeks away, so we already know what teams are sellers and buyers. Here, we gathered the biggest trade rumors of the week. Check them out.

With half of the NBA season already on the books, the race to win Rookie of the Year, MVP, and even Defensive Player of the Year is getting clearer, and so is the potential playoff picture in both conferences.

Some teams can still make a late push to reach the playoffs, while others are just likely to part ways with their veterans, tank their way through the season and plan ahead to the upcoming NBA Draft.

With that in mind, teams that want to compete and get better right away will work around the clock to try and get a deal done. That's why today, we're going to talk about the top NBA trade rumors of the week.

NBA Trade Rumors: Biggest Rumors Of The Week

4. Boston Celtics Looking To Trade Marcus Smart And Al Horford

The Boston Celtics have vastly underperformed this season, so it's only natural to think that Brad Stevens is looking to make a major shake-up. That means letting go of Marcus Smart's top-notch defense, per Adrian Wojnarowski:

“It’s to build around Jaylen Brown-Jayson Tatum, not to break those two up,” Woj said on ESPN's NBA Today. “The hard part for Boston is what are the other tradeable assets that they’re willing to move on from? They don’t want to trade Robert Williams, their young center. That’s a player that they really see at the center of what they’re doing moving forward.

"But I think Marcus Smart, some of the young players on the roster, second- and third-year guards/forwards, I think they’re seeing what the value for those players out there," Woj added. "Josh Richardson, but I’m not sure. Dennis Schroder — that’s a player I think if they can keep building up his value. … I think those are all players available on the marketplace.”

On top of that, the Celtics will also look to move Al Horford just half a season after trading for him. They've been getting killed on the glass all year long and now want an upgrade at the center spot:

"After spending the 16th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to acquire Al Horford in the offseason, the Boston Celtics are exploring trading him as they pursue another center, league sources told The Athletic," reported Jared Weiss.

3. Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards Want Domantas Sabonis

The Indiana Pacers have made Domantas Sabonis available in trade talks and he has no shortage of suitors. Even so, just a couple of teams are reportedly willing to meet the Pacers' steep price for the Lithuanian big man: Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards

"Expect Washington to approach the trade deadline aggressively with their sights set on Indiana Pacers star big man, Domantas Sabonis," wrote Wizards beat writer Quinton Mayo. "Sabonis has received a ringing endorsement from Beal, and others, within the Wizards organization due to his skill set, possible fit within head coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s system, contract flexibility, and age, sources tell me. Sabonis, 25, is currently in year two of a 4-year, $74.9 million contract. Hachimura and/or Avdija would have to be included in said deal, I’d imagine, as well as cap fillers, and some draft capital."

"The Kings were not willing to entertain the thought of trading De’Aaron Fox last summer when they started surveying the market for a transformational move to alter the course of the franchise, but the situation in Sacramento has changed," reported Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee."A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings have stepped up their pursuit of Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis and they are willing to include Fox in those discussions. Fox was so far off the table he wasn’t discussed when the Kings approached the Philadelphia 76ers about Ben Simmons last summer, sources with knowledge of the talks told The Bee, but now Fox is reportedly part of those conversations as well."

2. The Chicago Bulls Are A Dark Horse To Land Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant has been linked to nearly every single contender in the NBA over the past couple of weeks. His defensive versatility and ability to generate his own offense are appealing enough for teams to pick up the phone.

But after it was reported that the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers were poised to be the most aggressive suitors, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report states that the Chicago Bulls are the team to keep an eye on:

"The Jerami Grant sweepstakes will be pricey. That shouldn’t scare off the Bulls from making a serious push to win it," Buckley wrote.

"They have a glaring hole on the wing with Patrick Williams, Derrick Jones Jr. and Javonte Green all lost to injury, but even when they were full strength, that was the most obvious area to upgrade. Grant is more or less the player they hope Williams might one day become: long, athletic, versatile at both ends and easy to slot alongside stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan," he added.

"Grant, who shares a history with both Bulls coach Billy Donovan and executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas, would likely cost the club [Patrick] Williams, [Derrick] Jones and the lottery-protected first-rounder owed to them by the Portland Trail Blazers, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. That’s a steep price, but not if the trade proves to be Chicago’s key to escaping the East," Buckley concluded.

1. Talen Horton-Tucker Is Now Available In Trade Talks, Los Angeles Lakers Eyeing A Big Move

The Los Angeles Lakers refused to include Talen Horton-Tucker in any trade package last season and during the summer, but that stance has changed. They know they don't have any valuable assets and their only way to upgrade their roster is to part ways with the promising guard:

“Meanwhile, the Lakers are trying to find help, though their options appear limited,” reported Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times. “According to people with knowledge of the situation, the team is shopping 21-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker in trade discussions.”

Moreover, the Lakers are swinging for the fences and trying to land a top-notch player ahead of the deadline. Even so, that seems unlikely at this point given the shortage of valuable assets they have:

"The Lakers have explored several trades ahead of the February 10 trade deadline. Sources indicate they have looked at players like Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Myles Turner and Harrison Barnes, among others," wrote Bleacher Report's Eric Pinus.