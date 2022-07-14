Utah Jazz executives have drastically changed their stance on keeping Donovan Mitchell, and his move to the New York Knicks feels like a done deal already.

It seemed like it was just a matter of time before the Utah Jazz started taking calls for Donovan Mitchell. Trading Rudy Gobert gave them multiple assets to rebuild, but they'd have to wait until at least next year's draft to get started.

Mitchell has been vocal about his frustration after several failed playoff stints. He wants to win now, and the word around the league is that his camp feels like he's outgrown the Jazz market already.

The Jazz had originally deemed Mitchell as untouchable and that they intended to retool the roster around him. When asked about this 180-degree turn, Jazz GM Justin Zanik simply claimed that 'change is inevitable'.

NBA News: Jazz GM Says 'Change Is Inevitable' Regarding Donovan Mitchell's Untouchable Status

"After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN," Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

"Jazz general manager Justin Zanik told reporters in a recent interview, 'Change is inevitable in the NBA… Things evolve in the NBA, so I couldn’t sit here and say anybody is [untouchable]…There’s no intent there [to trade Mitchell] at all,'" Woj added. "The asking price appears to be steep, but in the wake of Utah’s recent Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal to Minnesota, the Jazz are no longer simply dismissing calls on Mitchell, sources said."

Mitchell To The Knicks Feels Inevitable, Says Insider

On that same note, Brian Windhorst of ESPN adds that even though other teams like the Miami Heat have expressed an interest in him, a move to the New York Knicks seems like a done deal at this point:

"Knicks have eight tradable first round picks and a need and a desire for a star player like Donovan Mitchell," Windhorst said. "Some people believe this is an inevitability. I think we're going to hear a lot about Mitchell and the New York Knicks in the coming days."

Mitchell is a New York native and has a close relationship with Knicks GM Leon Rose, so he's been tied to a move to the Bronx for years now. Still, the Knicks will have to meet a steep price if they want to lure him home.