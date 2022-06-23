Following a disappointing ending to the 2021-22 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to find ways to improve their roster for next year. Matisse Thybulle could be on his way out, and the team reportedly has been looking for suitors that can meet its asking price.

This season didn't finish as expected for the Philadelphia 76ers. After their second straight elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinals, it became clear that the Sixers still have work to do to be true contenders.

Now it's time to turn the page and figure out how to help Joel Embiid challenge for the ring next year. Despite the critics, James Harden is expected to stay. But other players on the roster could take a different route.

The 2022-23 campaign will probably be crucial for Doc Rivers, who will be walking on thin ice if his team doesn't show signs of progress. In order to do that, the 76ers are expected to move on from multiple players, including Matisse Thybulle. However, they reportedly have a high asking price for him.

Report: Sixers would ask for a first-round pick in Matisse Thybulle trade

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Philadelphia is already exploring trades for many players. While they have yet to find out the trade value of Tobias Harris and Danny Green, the Sixers reportedly look for a first-round pick in return for Thybulle.

"Philadelphia has continued to explore Tobias Harris trade packages. The Sixers have called a healthy portion of teams to gauge the value for each of Harris, Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle, sources said, and have called several teams specifically searching for a first-round pick in exchange for Thybulle as part of a three-team deal framework to land an impact veteran rotation player," Fischer wrote.

Thybulle's days in Philly seem to be numbered, but the team will not let him leave for peanuts. The Chicago Bulls were mentioned as a potential landing spot for the 25-year-old, but it remains to be seen which team will ultimately satisfy the Sixers' demands.