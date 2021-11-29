The NBA season is just getting started but it seems like the trade deadline can't come soon enough for some teams. Check out the top 5 candidates to be traded at some point in the campaign.

NBA Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook and other big names that could be on the move

It's been less than a third of the NBA season but we can already tell what teams will be on the mix for a playoff spot and which not. The Houston Rockets are likely to have the worst record in the league, while the Golden State Warriors could lead all the way.

As it usually happens, there's a point in the season when struggling teams pretty much wave the white flag, give up, and start focusing on next year. That's when their few good players become available for a trade.

With that in mind, and with teams that were supposed to contend but have struggled to keep up with those expectations, let's take a look at Russell Westbrook and 5 stars that could be traded at some point in the season.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Stars That Could Be Traded Soon

5. Kevin Love

Season Stats: 10.3 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 1.8 APG, 37.6% FG

It's been a while since Kevin Love played like an All-Star but he's already proven that, when healthy, he can be a valuable asset on a championship contender. The Cleveland Cavaliers got off to an impressive start to the season but that's unsustainable with Collin Sexton out for the year.

Love has been linked to multiple teams in the past but moving his big contract could be tricky. He's expected to be bought out if the Cavs can't find a trade suitor.

4. Goran Dragic

Season Stats: 8.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.8 APG, 38.2% FG

Goran Dragic made it clear since day 1 that he had "bigger aspirations" than playing for a rebuilding Toronto Raptors team. Those comments didn't sit well with their fanbase and he's just not needed there.

The Raptors allowed him to be away from the team for "personal reasons" but we weren't born yesterday. He doesn't want to be there and multiple teams should be interested in his services.

3. Marcus Smart

Season Stats: 11.2 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 5.7 APG, 39.0% FG

Marcus Smart has been the odd man out on the Boston Celtics' core for quite some time now. He's been tangled up in trade talks for years now, and with his team struggling to keep up in the East, his time may have come.

Smart called out Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum and it seems like he'll always want a bigger role than what the team is willing to give him. He'll be sought-after for his top-notch defense.

2. Buddy Hield

Season Stats: 17.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.1 APG, 39.7% FG

Buddy Hield was pretty close to joining the Los Angeles Lakers before they traded for Russell Westbrook. He has stated not to be fully comfortable with the Sacramento Kings and has already outgrown them.

Hield is one of the best sharpshooters in the league right now and the Kings are drifting with no clear direction, as per usual. He's one of the few players that they could and should trade.

1. Russell Westbrook

Season Stats: 20.6 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 8.7 APG, 44.6% FG

This might seem like a long shot, mostly because of Russell Westbrook's massive contract. Then again, no one can deny that he's made the Los Angeles Lakers worse, not better. And that might not change with time.

Westbrook is an incredible player but he's just not a good fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers don't need another star, they need more role players.