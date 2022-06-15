After being eliminated in the Conference Semifinals for the second season in a row, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to part ways with a number of players this offseason.

When the Philadelphia 76ers traded Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden, it looked like they were ready to contend for a long-awaited NBA championship.

However, time proved they still have plenty of work to do. Even with The Beard on board, the Sixers failed to improve their performance from last season, suffering yet another Conference Semifinals exit.

Daryl Morey may have suggested that the team still believes in Doc Rivers and Harden, but it's clear that Joel Embiid needs more help to take them further. But before it targets a new star, Philadelphia is reportedly trying to find a new home for many of its current players.

Rumor: Sixers open to trading Tobias Harris, Danny Green among others

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers are exploring trades for a number of role players in order to turn themselves into real contenders. Additionally, they would also be willing to deal their first-round pick.

"Multiple league sources have said the team is gauging teams’ interest in Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, and Shake Milton, in addition to potential trade partners for Danny Green and the No. 23 pick," Pompey wrote.

"The Sixers are trying to gauge the market to see what they can get for the players and the draft pick, one source said. This approach is part of their effort to compile information and see what deals could work when it’s time to make a trade. The Sixers realize their current roster is not suited to win an NBA championship. They’re determined to upgrade it with established players who can help propel them."

While the Sixers have consistently made playoff appearances in recent years, they've struggled to challenge for the title. And even though their current roster is capable of continue taking them to the playoffs, it's not championship material.