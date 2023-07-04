Bol Bol had been playing with the Orlando Magic since 2022 but he was supposed to play in Boston with the Celtics although he was traded to the Orlando Magic along with another player and a draft pick on February 10 of that year.

So far, he has not established himself as a starter, but the 2022-2023 season was the best of his career. He started in 33 games (a career high), averaged 9.1 points per game (also a career high), and set personal records with 70 games played and 1.2 blocks per game.

In addition to his regular season experience, Bol Bol also played in the playoffs twice, both seasons with the Denver Nuggets in 2020 and 2021. He played a total of seven games off the bench, which is enough experience for a 23-year-old player.

Why didn’t the Orlando Magic offer Bol Bol a new contract?

Talks between Bol Bol and the Orlando Magic were fluid, but according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and other sources, the franchise and the player did not reach an agreement. The negotiations failed despite the fact that they pushed back the guarantee date.

A good place for Bol Bol would be next to Victor Wembanyama in the San Antonio Spurs but so far those are speculations, although he could have two safe scenarios for the upcoming season or play in the NBA or go to Europe or another continent.