Draymond Green is happier than ever after signing a juicy $100m contract with the Golden State Warriors in what was one of the best contracts during the current free agency battle and apart from that he took the opportunity to send a warning to the new Spurs’ star Wembanyama on how tough his life in the NBA will be.

Things are progressing well for Draymond Green after signing a new contract and putting an end to a series of rumors that had him signing with several other teams that in the end were just that, unsubstantiated rumors.

On the other hand, Victor Wembanyama wants to show what he can do and his first game will be during the 2023 Summer League where he is expected to play at least 20 minutes to score a couple of points against other prospects.

What warning message did Draymond Green send to Victor Wembanyama?

Draymond Green is known for being tough defending and merciless against rookies, recently during an episode of Podcast P with Paul George he said a couple of things about Victor Wembanyama and one of those was about how he plans to stop Wemby: “You not just dribbling through me like the Harlem Globetrotters, I’m sorry.”

Also, Green added about Wembanyama’s future with the Spurs: “Don’t get me wrong he’s a phenom and one of the best things to happen to him was going to San Antonio and coach Pop. That infrastructure is gonna teach you how to be a pro… and their player development is unmatched so I think that’s huge for him. But some of the stuff is just, I mean come on bro.”