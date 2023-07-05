Dillon Brooks played 73 games as a starter with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2022-2023 season in what was his second season with that many games as a starter and the first with 30.3 minutes per game.

On the other hand, Fred VanVleet played his last season where he averaged 19.3 points per game in 69 starts with the Toronto Raptors after rejecting his player option, being a surprise to everyone, but others knew that his time with the franchise was coming to an end, especially after last season where he averaged 19.3 points per game in 69 starts.

However, despite the fact that they had bad seasons, it is likely that Brooks and VanVleet will join new teams to play in the upcoming 2023-2024 season. VanVleet is likely to have more offers than Brooks.

Why were VanVleet and Brooks labeled as Tank Commanders?

During a recent episode of The Mismatch podcast, Dillon Brooks’ stats were released where it was revealed that he took 991 shots and only made 39.6% of those shots which translates to 392/991. The worst thing is that only one other NBA player surpassed Brooks last season: Fred VanVleet with 1112 attempts and only scored 437 for 39.3%.

On the other hand, StatMuse also shared stats on the worst field goal attempts over the past season. Not only are VanVleet and Brooks below 40% at FG percentage, but Malik Beasley also makes the list with 39.5% and 937 attempts.