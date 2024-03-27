The GOAT debate is often reduced to LeBron James and Michael Jordan, but there have been other legends who inspired generations. Jayson Tatum, for instance, revealed he always looked up to Kobe Bryant.

“For me, it’s an inspirational thing. The way he inspired people, the way he inspired somebody else 2000 miles away,” Tatum told TNT. “Just watching him on TV, watching his interviews, watching how hard he worked, the ups and downs of his career… me seeing myself in him.”

Bryant certainly cemented a legacy during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, inspiring players and fans throughout the entire country. In fact, he’s one of the few icons who every now and then is put into the GOAT conversation.

A five-time NBA champion, 18-time All-Star, and 15-time All-NBA player, Bryant has definitely earned a place among the greatest. LeBron and MJ may be considered in another tier, but that doesn’t matter. For Tatum and many others, Kobe will always be the legend they look up to.

LeBron James heaps praise on Tatum

The Boston Celtics star may have work to do to reach Bryant’s status but he’s already made a name for himself in the league. In fact, even LeBron is an admirer of Tatum’s game.

“He’s 25 years old and I believe he’s been to the conference finals four times, been to the NBA Finals once. He’s 25,” James said last week on his Mind the Game podcast. “I didn’t win my first one ’til I was 28. I think Joker (Nikola Jokic) won his first one at 27. I think MJ (Michael Jordan) was 28 as well.“

Tatum’s talent is unquestionable, though he still lacks a championship on his résumé to reflect his real potential. He’s once again carrying the Celtics aspirations this season, and James is among those rooting for Tatum to finally go the distance.

“We have a lot of expectations on JT, but he’s experienced a lot of winning in his career so far and obviously everyone wants to see him get over the hump, but four conference finals and a finals appearance before the age of 26, that’s elite,” James added.