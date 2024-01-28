It’s been a little over four years since the world lost Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers legend left us way too soon, but his impact can still be felt around the NBA everywhere you look.

Devin Booker and Luka Doncic paid him the ultimate tribute by scoring 62 and 73 points, respectively, on the fourth anniversary of his death. Nonetheless, they’re not the only new-school stars with strong ties to the legendary shooting guard.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum grew up being a diehard Kobe fan and even got an opportunity to train with him when he was walking his first steps in the league. That’s why his passing was such a pivotal moment in his career.

Jayson Tatum Talks About His Only Regret With Kobe Bryant

Nonetheless, even though they grew to be close at the time, Tatum still has one big regret about his relationship with the Black Mamba: Not reaching out to him as often as he could:

“It is bittersweet. I can’t believe that he’s not here anymore. And the thing that I regret is I wish I would’ve called him more. I wish I would’ve texted him more,” The young forward told Andscape. “I just always thought he was so busy. I never wanted to bother him. We knew each other. He told me to text him, call him anytime. But I was almost scared. And obviously, after what happened, I wish I would’ve reached out more. I had so many questions I wanted to know the answers to. I should have called him more and it taught me a lesson.”

Kobe’s shocking passing took us all by surprise, and most of us still cannot fathom the fact that he’s not there anymore. But just like he said: The biggest mistake we make in life is thinking we have time.