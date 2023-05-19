The Los Angeles Lakers have plenty of work to do if they want to keep their championship aspirations alive. Even though they did a pretty good job in Game 2, the Denver Nuggets claimed another victory and now lead the series 2-0.

Of course, the purple and gold now have the opportunity to bounce back at home, where they have yet to lose a postseason game this year. Even so, Darvin Ham will probably need to do some adjustments.

Far from disconnecting from the game, Draymond Green is spending the first days of his offseason watching plenty of basketball, and he shared some advice for the Lakers. According to the Warriors star, Jarred Vanderbilt needs to get more playing time.

Draymond Green says Jarred Vanderbilt could be key for the Lakers

“What ultimately end up winning the Nuggets the game was Jamal Murray’s performance in the fourth quarter,” Green said, via ClutchPoints. ”…This is a Jarred Vanderbilt series. Jarred Vanderbilt has to play minutes.

“Maybe it’s not the shooting, and maybe it’s Jarred Vanderbilt you need in there to take Jamal Murray away, to take Jamal Murray out the game. Guess what: he had a very tough first quarter. He had a very rough first half. Jarred Vanderbilt played more in the first quarter and the first half. So I actually think this is a Vanderbilt series. … It’s absolutely necessary that Jarred Vanderbilt plays more minutes. That is what will allow them to better guard Jamal Murray.”

With 37 points in 43 minutes, Murray looked unstoppable in Game 2. Will Ham take note of Green’s comments? The series resumes on Saturday night, when the Lakers welcome Nikola Jokic and company for Game 3 at the Crypto.com Arena.