Neither Michael Jordan nor LeBron James: Las Vegas Raiders star weighs in on GOAT debate

The debate over who is truly the greatest of all time in NBA history continues to spark opinions across the country. Sports stars share their thoughts, including a notable figure from the Las Vegas Raiders, who, interestingly, did not choose Michael Jordan or LeBron James.

The dynasty established by the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s elevated the status of one Michael Jordan. His innate talent, undeniable statistics, and career numbers overshadowed other great players who were once considered the best, such as Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

However, just when it seemed that no one could surpass His Airness‘s numbers, a new figure began to emerge in the new millennium: LeBron James, who has shattered records across the board. His titles with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his role as a member of the Big 3 with the Miami Heat, and now his new chapter with his son Bronny James with the Los Angeles Lakers have solidified his place in the ongoing debate.

While the debate often splits between those who choose Jordan as the GOAT and those who favor LeBron’s achievements, a significant number of sports figures prefer to consider other candidates.

Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls rests on the court during a game.

An NFL Star picks a different candidate

Sports fans often have their own picks for the greatest of all time, regardless of the sport. In this case, a star from the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders shared his thoughts on who he believes is the greatest NBA player of all time.

The player in question is none other than Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who, in a recent interview on the OG Podcast, chose a different name altogether, one that is neither Michael Jordan nor LeBron James:

“My GOAT list, I’m taking Kobe over LeBron. I think LeBron, like I respect his greatness, like he is top three no question. But if it really comes down to it, like in my opinion, you got Game 7 on the line. I am taking MJ, I am taking Kobe, if I want to win a title. That’s just my opinion.”

Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after recording a sack in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kobe Bryant’s championships

Throughout his career, Kobe Bryant amassed an incredible number of trophies, not only with the Los Angeles Lakers but also with Team USA. Among the most notable are the following:

Pekin 2008 – Gold Medal

London 2012 – Gold Medal

5 time NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers – 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010

4 time MVP All-Star Game: 2002, 2007, 2009 2011

All-Time leading scorer in All-Star games

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers adjusts his jersey during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on February 19, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 102-90.

