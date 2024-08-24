NBA Hall of Famer recommends Bucks star to join Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors for success

According to a Hall of Famer, the Warriors should acquire a star from the Bucks to help Stephen Curry's team avoid failure.

As the new NBA season approaches, teams are slowly gearing up for the upcoming campaign. One of the top contenders in recent years is currently in the midst of a rebuild and will aim to return to prominence alongside Stephen Curry. To bolster their chances, a Hall of Famer has suggested that a star from the Milwaukee Bucks join the Golden State Warriors and help them compete at the highest level.

The departure of one of their biggest stars in recent years has further weakened a franchise that has struggled to recapture its former glory. Klay Thompson has taken his three-point shooting to the Dallas Mavericks, leaving Coach Steve Kerr with the challenge of developing a new system that leverages the talents of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to restore the team to its previous heights.

In this preseason, the idea of bringing in a superstar to form a new ‘Big Three’ and become a serious contender in the Western Conference fell through early on. First, Paul George decided to join the Philadelphia 76ers. Later, the plan to add Lauri Markkanen was derailed after the Finnish forward signed a lucrative contract extension with the Utah Jazz.

Given this situation, the management is placing a strong bet on youth and relying on Curry and Green to lead the team. Shooting guard Brandin Podziemski was one of the potential trade pieces that could have been used to acquire a superstar, but with that plan falling through, they are now fully committed to building around their key veterans.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors walk off the court during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on January 15, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Many figures within the NBA community have weighed in on the situation, exploring various alternatives for the Golden State Warriors to return to prominence in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Isiah Thomas takes another big shot at Michael Jordan

Hall of Famer proposes adding superstar to GSW

The Warriors’ situation is particularly striking given their past dominance; they failed to even make the playoffs last season. As a result, many have offered their perspectives on how to turn things around in the short term.

Such is the case with former Boston Celtics champion and current Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, who, on his ex-teammate Kevin Garnett’s podcast ‘KG Certified’, revealed a potential solution to the Warriors’ recent struggles.

Advertisement

“If you don’t got the personnel, you got to be realistic. They don’t have a championship team right now,” Paul Pierce said. “The only way I see Golden State getting back to where they need to get back to is if they could find a way to get Giannis [Antetokounmpo] over there.”

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after a three point basket during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 15, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Paul Pierce’s take on Curry’s legacy

With Thompson’s move to the Mavericks, speculation has intensified around Stephen Curry’s future. Some believe ‘The Chef’ will remain in San Francisco for life, while others forecast a potential departure for one of the greatest shooters of all time.

On this matter, Pierce stated: “He’s going down with that ship. It’s all legacy, everything right now for him is icing on the cake,” Pierce said. “I saw Kobe, he lost his last couple years but he still went hard, didn’t he? He wasn’t complaining. That’s Steph, he carried that in Golden State.”

Advertisement

Advertisement