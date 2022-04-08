The film director Spike Lee is one of the most recognized fans of the New York Knicks, a team that sadly for its fans has many more failures than successes, especially in recent decades. Find out here how old Spike Lee was the last time the Knicks were champions.

Spike Lee is an avid fan of the New York Knicks, and can always be seen in the stands at Madison Square Garden when the team plays at home. Unfortunately for him, as well as for all Knicks fans, the last few decades have been more about frustrations than successes and in fact this year they couldn't even qualify for the Play-in.

Although the director of 24 films (including Malcom X, Inside Man and the American remake of Oldboy) is also a fan of other teams, such as the New York City Rangers and Yankees, as well as England's Arsenal; without a doubt, it is in basketball and more precisely as a follower of the Knicks where he obtained the greatest fame.

It is impossible, when talking about the New York franchise, to avoid mentioning Spike, part of the team's life as a player or coach would be. So much so that in the famous sports documentary program on ESPN, 30 for 30, entitled "Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs the New York Knicks" focuses on the figure of the director and his constant interaction with the star of the Indiana Pacers.

How old was Spike Lee when Knicks won their last title?

In order to answer this question, it is first necessary to remember when was the last time the Knicks won the championship ring. This happened on May 10, 1973. At that time, the Knicks beat theLos Angeles Lakers (in Wilt Chamberlain's last professional game) 102-93 in the fifth and final game of the finals. The center of the New York team, Willis Reed, was chosen as the MVP of the finals.

Now it is necessary to know the date of birth of Spike Lee. Film director, producer, actor and writer Shelton Jackson "Spike" Lee was born on March 20, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. That means that at the time the Knicks won their second (and to date, last) championship ring, the famous fan was 16 years old.

