NBA News: Donovan Mitchell makes something clear about a key teammate in Cavaliers' success

After leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to another NBA regular-season victory, Donovan Mitchell emphasized the importance of a key element in the team's game plan.

Few teams in the NBA can boast a 17-1 record at this point in the regular season. The Cleveland Cavaliers stand alone with that impressive mark, and a significant part of their success stems from Donovan Mitchell‘s standout play. However, Mitchell acknowledges he hasn’t done it alone.

Following the Cavaliers‘ 122-108 victory over the Toronto Raptors, he singled out Ty Jerome for his pivotal role in the team’s remarkable streak. With a talented roster that includes Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, the team has displayed impressive chemistry under head coach Kenny Atkinson. The cohesion among players has been key to Cleveland’s dominance, and Atkinson’s leadership has been instrumental in maximizing the team’s potential.

In the postgame press conference, Mitchell expressed admiration for Jerome’s contributions this season. Now in his second year with the Cavaliers, the 27-year-old guard has become a reliable piece in Cleveland’s rotation.

“It shows a level of hard work and preparation and dedication to the game. He comes in, he’s on time, he’s preparing the right way, he’s taking care of his body, and when you go through an injury like that, it can sometimes take away the joy, the love. It can kind of push you mentally,” Mitchell said, highlighting Jerome’s resilience and commitment.

Mitchell also shared a lighthearted story about Jerome’s upbringing, referencing his early basketball experiences. “His dad used to cuss us out at 8 years old. I tell people all the time I don’t like positive reinforcement. I think it’s just PTSD from my AAU days with his pops. I think that’s probably the funniest part we talk about all the time.”

Atkinson’s perspective on Jerome

Mitchell isn’t the only one impressed by Jerome’s performance. Head coach Kenny Atkinson also commended the guard’s impact on the team. Atkinson reflected on Jerome’s early days with the Cavaliers and the traits that stood out immediately.

“Maybe the most surprising thing is he’s getting in the lane and getting to the rim. You wouldn’t think he’s the speediest guy, but he finds a way to get there, uses his size and his IQ,” Atkinson said, praising Jerome’s savvy play and ability to contribute in key moments.

Breaking down Jerome’s season stats

Jerome’s performance this season has been his best since entering the NBA in 2019. Through 18 games, he’s averaging 19 minutes per contest—the highest mark of his career so far.

Jerome has tallied 226 points, averaging 12.6 per game, while shooting efficiently across the board. He’s converted 83 of 139 field-goal attempts (59.7%), 31 of 57 from three-point range (54.4%), and 29 of 33 free throws (87.9%). Additionally, Jerome has grabbed 38 rebounds, dished out 68 assists, and recorded just 22 turnovers—showing a balanced and disciplined approach to his game.