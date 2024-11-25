NBA News: DeMar DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox issue strong wake-up call to Kings teammates amid losing streak

After another loss, Sacramento Kings stars DeMar DeRozan and De'Aaron Fox issued a wake-up call to their teammates ahead of the challenges looming in the NBA regular season.

Losing to a struggling team is never easy, and the Sacramento Kings experienced that firsthand on one of the NBA last Sunday games. The Kings fell to the Brooklyn Nets, a team that had managed just one win in their previous five games. The loss marked Sacramento’s third consecutive defeat, prompting key players DeMar DeRozan and De’Aaron Fox to issue a strong wake-up call to their teammates.

Despite standout performances from DeRozan and Fox, the game highlighted the Kings’ ongoing challenges. Fox poured in 31 points, but his efforts were overshadowed by the underwhelming contributions of teammates like Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter, who struggled to find their rhythm.

After the game, head coach Mike Brown addressed the team’s struggles during a candid media session. Reflecting on the Kings‘ lack of execution, Brown said:

“We have to embrace what the game plan is. This is two nights in a row where we come out and can’t execute the first play.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brown’s remarks resonated with DeRozan, who didn’t hold back when discussing the team’s sluggish starts: “We just gotta pay attention. You’ve got to understand that’s an opportunity for us to come out and get some easy buckets. When we mess that up, it steamrolls into those slow starts.”

Advertisement

De’Aaron Fox vs the Warriors.

Advertisement

Fox echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of execution: “We write it up on the board. We have to go out there and execute the play. Especially for guys who don’t play a lot, if you mess it up, you could come out immediately.“

Advertisement

see also NBA News: De’Aaron Fox reveals the reason for not signing contract extension with the Kings

Kings’ stats against the Nets

Sacramento’s struggles against Brooklyn were evident in their shooting stats. The Kings converted just 9 of 25 three-point attempts and shot a disappointing 64% from the free-throw line (20-of-31), well below their season average.

Domantas Sabonis, a key contributor for the Kings, had another lackluster performance. He managed only 13 points, a steep drop from his usual production. Compared to his previous game, his scoring, field goal attempts, and three-point attempts all declined, raising concerns about his recent form.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trends in Sacramento’s three-game slide

The Kings’ recent struggles extend beyond individual performances. Over their last three losses, the team has failed to shoot above 50% from three-point range. Against the Clippers, they hit just 20% of their threes (7-of-35), a far cry from their usual efficiency. Free-throw shooting has also regressed, slipping from 73.7% three games ago to just 64.5%.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 11: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings is guarded by Moses Moody #4 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their preseason game at Chase Center on October 11, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The road ahead doesn’t get any easier for Sacramento. The Kings face two formidable opponents in the NBA regular season: the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder, led by a resurgent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, are hitting their stride after a few early-season stumbles.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves, with Anthony Edwards leading the charge, look to continue their strong campaign. If the Kings hope to turn their season around, they’ll need to address their execution issues and regain their confidence on both ends of the court.