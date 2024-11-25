Cowboys News: Micah Parsons makes something clear to the rest of the NFL Teams

After the Dallas Cowboys' return to victory in the NFL, this time against the Washington Commanders, star Micah Parsons sent a clear message to the rest of the teams in the league.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ visit to Northwest Stadium undoubtedly brought a breath of fresh air to the team coached by Mike McCarthy. A solid victory over the Washington Commanders cleared up some doubts regarding the franchise’s future. Micah Parsons, one of the leaders of this squad, sent a clear message to the rest of the teams looking ahead to what’s to come.

Following his team’s big win on the road against the Commanders, Parsons took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and sent a strong warning to both opponents and even his own franchise’s fans: “Like I said we ain’t done !! #cowboyswin”

Parsons’ words come at a time when his team is far from meeting the expectations set at the start of the season. Unfortunate events, including Dak Prescott’s injury, poor performances in key games, and some internal issues within the franchise, have made this campaign less than positive for Dallas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The important 34-26 victory over the Washington Commanders left Cooper Rush and his team with a negative record of four wins and seven losses. However, according to Parsons, they will fight until the end to turn the situation around.

Advertisement

Luke Schoonmaker #86 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Advertisement

Mike McCarthy reveals his feelings after the victory

Dallas’ victory in a divisional NFC East matchup against the Washington Commanders turned out to be more than just a win to boost the record. Once the crucial game ended, it was Mike McCarthy himself who sent a clear message and a warning to his players about what lies ahead.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott breaks silence, sends strong message on Jerry Jones' poor Cowboys season

“It’s an excellent team win. It’s just great to see our guys rewarded for just staying the course and grinding it out. The messaging has been great. No one’s really blinking with whatever is going on around us. It feels good to win.”

McCarthy finally concluded: “We just had some out of balance games and it’s just good to see that we’ve learned from it. We’re getting players back like DaRon (Bland) and Micah (Parsons) full speed. We are a growing football team. I think you’re starting to see the benefit of a lot of young players playing early. Hopefully, the fruits of those moments are starting to come into play here.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that this victory over Jayden Daniels’ team comes after five consecutive losses for the Cowboys, who were hopeful for a quick turnaround for their team.

Mike McCarthy, head coach of the Dallas Cowboys

Advertisement

What’s next for the Dallas Cowboys?

vs New York Giants, November 28th

vs Cincinnati Bengals, December 9th

vs Carolina Panthers, December 15th

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, December 22nd

vs Philadelphia Eagles, December 29th