The Nuggets had an extraordinary night to beat the Miami Heat 109-94 in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals. After a tough loss at home, the first one for them at Denver during the playoffs, the message was clear. We’re back.

The Denver Nuggets posted the best record of the regular season in the Western Conference and, in the last weeks, they’ve eliminated championship caliber rosters such as the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nikola Jokic has been sensational in this run proving he was a very solid candidate to win the MVP award over Joel Embiid. In Game 3 at Miami, the ‘Joker’ just gave a performance for the ages establishing one of the biggest records in NBA history.

NBA Finals 2023: Nikola Jokic establishes an amazing record

The Denver Nuggets immediately recovered home-field advantage by beating the Heat 109-94 at Miami. Nikola Jokic was stellar with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists.

This was the first time in history that a player accomplished a 30-20-10 in the NBA Finals. There have been legends such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Wilt Chamberlain or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. None of them did it.

Now, Nikola Jokic has a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals and is really close of giving the Nuggets their first championship ever. After his masterful performance in Game 3, the debate is over. We’re witnessing one of the greatest players in decades.