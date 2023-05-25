The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a crushing 4-0 blowout against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. At 38-years old, LeBron James had extraordinary performances, especially in Game 4 with 40 points, but it wasn’t enough.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets proved why they were the best team in the regular season and now they’re waiting for the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Finals.

However, the NBA has sparked a huge controversy after admitting the referees made a big mistake during Game 4 of the series between the Lakers and the Denver Nuggets. Read here to find out the incredible details.

NBA admits huge blown call against the Lakers in Game 4 vs Nuggets

In Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, the Lakers fell 113-111 after they had a 15-point lead over the Nuggets. Nevertheless, an incredible sequence in the fourth quarter could have changed everything.

With only 1:07 remaining, Jamal Murray seemed to have lost the ball out of bounds after great defense by Rui Hachimura. The referees first pointed out Lakers’ ball, but then, following deliberation, gave it to the Nuggets because Austin Reaves had supposedly been the last to make contact.

Then, with 56 seconds on the clock, Nikola Jokic scored two points putting all the pressure on the Lakers. LeBron James missed the final shot and the rest is history. Denver clinched a ticket to the NBA Finals.

After the game, the NBA admitted there was a mistake by the officials on that call. “Possession is awarded to Denver. However, the ball touches Murray’s (DEN) left hand last before going out of bounds. Reaves does not make contact with it. Possession should have been awarded to Los Angeles.”

Of course, Lakers’ fans couldn’t believe it. Though no one knows for sure what would have happened, LeBron James could have gotten the ball with the game tied and a lot of time on the clock. It would have been a totally different scenario than coming from behind.